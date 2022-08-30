Surface Pro and Pro X: Microsoft can unify lines of notebooks with Intel and ARM processors

seems to be increasingly focused on expanding Windows on ARM. Last Sunday (28), we discovered that big tech may be planning unify two of its advanced notebook — Surface Pro, for models with x86 processors; and Surface Pro X, models with ARM processors — as a way to popularize the platform. Trusted sources of journalist Zac Bowden, from Windows Centralclaim that the lines will be merged in 2023. With this, the “Surface Pro 9” notebook family would have models equipped with 12th generation Core processors and platforms based on the ARM architecture, possibly including the future Microsoft SQ3 chip.

It’s not the first time that Microsoft has used different types of processors in a single notebook model – see laptops with Intel and AMD hardware -, but integrating a totally different architecture under the same line will be a big step, after all, it suggests that The Microsoft is sure of the capabilities and potential of Windows on ARM. - Advertisement - Surface Pro notebook models are the most popular from Microsoft, so the decision to integrate the “Pro X” devices into this category is a reflection of the efforts of the tech giant that, in recent months, has introduced several features to improve application compatibility. x86 on ARM chips. Possible specifications of the Radeon RX 7900 XT

Disregarding Apple with its proprietary MacBook hardware, Qualcomm is the leading supplier of ARM-powered notebook processors, and a major partner for Microsoft’s hardware division, which built its “SQ” family of chips based on Snapdragon 8cx family. Microsoft usually presents new generations of its in the middle of the last quarter, so the next line is expected to be announced in October 2022. According to Bowden, the third generation of the Surface Duo should not arrive before 2023.

