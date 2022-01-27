Surface Pro 8, analysis: far from going out of style, the king of convertibles becomes even more powerful

the maturity of the family Surface by Microsoft We have been appreciating it for generations. Small advances that come with the necessary update of components are already part of the annual roadmap of the new models.

The recent Surface Pro 8 does not alter but does improve its characteristic form factor while bringing with it more exciting new features than the latest models. It does it mainly in the part of the screenwhich now reaches a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

How could it be otherwise, in EuroXlivewe have already thoroughly analyzed the new Surface Pro 8 and we tell you everything below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 data sheet

Surface Pro 8 Screen 13″ Pixel Sense Flow (2880 x 1920px, 267 PPI)

Touch 10 points, Aspect ratio 3:2, 120 Hz, Dolby Vision Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7) GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16 / 32GB LPDDR4x Storage 512 GB / 1 TB NVMe SSD (replaceable 128 and 256 GB) wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

4G/LTE mobile networks (Snapdragon X20 modem) ports 2 x USB-C 4.0 Thunderbolt 4, 1 x mini jack, 1 x Surface Connect

1 x Type Cover Port, 1 x Nano SIM Slot cameras 10 MP rear sensor (4K video), 5 MP front sensor Sound 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound Security Facial recognition with Windows Hello Operating system Windows 11 Home sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and ambient color sensors (brightness and color) Dimensions 287mm × 208mm × 9.3mm Weight 891g (without Type Cover) Price From 1179 euros

A stronger Surface

The improvements that Microsoft has been adding to models “superior” to the Surface Pro 7, the legally member of the previous generation of this Surface Pro 8have overwhelmingly come to this new convertible from the Redmond company.

Microsoft’s convertible offers a slimmer look than the previous Pro generation although the view actually deceives us. Its thickness rises from 8.5 to 9.3 mm and its weight increases slightly due to the growth of the screen diagonal.

The Surface Pro 8 seems more stylized due to its smoother lines but gains weight and thickness in order to improve its performance as a laptop even knowing that it is penalized as a tablet

Now, the scale, without keyboard case or pencil, marks about 100 grams more until reaching the 891 gramsso it loses travel as a classic tablet, a sacrifice that, as we will see, benefits it in its, for my great role, that of a laptop.

But in hand, the sensation is still very good due to a design where there are smooth curves, which makes it a device very pleasant to the touch and visible, being available in two different shades: platinum and graphite.

To the touch, from the metallic finish to the care and attention to detail, everything adds up to the feeling of be in front of a high-end and differentiating team.

When looking at the Surface Pro 8, the frames are still evident, especially the upper and lower ones, but in a team that has not all arrived in time to debut in this new range of Surface convertibles.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in its best configurations are still more expensive than the equivalent in classic laptop or ultrabook format

The new Surface Pro 8 offers different configurations as usual in this family, starting with a basic Core i5, which is the most affordable model, and now going on to versions with Intel Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1185G7 designed on the platform Intel EVO.

Many and careful details in the design of the Surface Pro 8

For these processors we have several RAM and SSD options, ranging from the basic model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD (1,179 euros) to the most complete of all, a Core i7 with 32 GB of RAM and SSD. of 1 TB, which comes out for 2679 euros.

In our case, we have analyzed an intermediate version, with a Core i7 accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, a configuration that costs 1,679 euros.

The usual tasks that we do with any other laptop with similar specifications, including many tabs in the browser or streaming content, work with complete fluency in this team.

The data from our usual tests with Cinebench R23 and PCMark 8 (4122 in Home and 4700 in Creative) confirm this, leaving the Surface Pro 8 even above laptops with similar specifications already analyzed in Xataka, especially in the tests where work involved simultaneous with several cores, like Cinebench R23, where it touched 6000 points:

In graphic tasks it is noted the improvement of the Iris Xewhich allows us a lot of solvency even to occasionally play not very demanding titles as long as we don’t rush the quality of the graphics.

With 1080p resolution and low quality we can play many powerful titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was the one we tried, at more than 30fps.

In the 3DMark tests we got scores of 5023 and 1934 in the Fire Strike and TimeSpy tests. In Night Ride, more in line with the profile of this device, it reached 17,000 points, staying on par with other laptops, penalizing the Surface for the higher resolution of its screen.

As for the SSD, it meets the general purpose of this equipment well, with measurements in our tests of 3400 and 1600 MB/s in read and write respectively.

In operation, despite its system of active coolingthe Surface Pro 8 is still a fairly quiet convertible in operation but in which we can already have noise from its fan when we demand the equipment.

The heating of the casing is very well controlled despite its format and little thickness. Even for processor-, connectivity-, or memory-demanding tasks, it’s no problem to continue using Surface Pro on your lap or manage it in tablet mode with your hands. Only in the upper central part the temperature rises quite a bitbut without being dangerous or an area where we naturally support our hands.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes out of the box with Windows 11 Home installed out of the box. And for a device of this type, that is, convertible and with a touch screen, it is good news for the better (not “THE” better) approach of this new version of Windows than the previous one for finger control. It also comes without any bloatware.

Autonomy for a day’s work

Although in video playback with the screen at minimum brightness and reading content from the SSD, no streaming, the Surface Pro 8 could reach a figure of autonomy greater than 15 hours according to Microsoft, the reality is that, using the Surface Pro 8 as a normal user, that figure is lower and in line with previous generations.

The Surface Pro 8 maintains the real autonomy of an 8-hour workday

Without abusing the brightness and always with active connectivity and many multitasking programs, the Surface Pro 8 was able to offer us on average between 8 and 9 hours of autonomy when we were not resorting to the refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Standard but proprietary charger, 65 W and includes a USB-A port

If we activate it, and with it the feeling of fluidity that I like so much, autonomy is somewhat penalized, but an average of between 6.5 and 7 hours is maintained. It is a matter of dispensing with 120 Hz when we know that we are going to need to stretch the autonomy to the maximum.

Battery recharging can be done.