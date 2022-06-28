Surface on Apple TV +: trailer and date of the psychological thriller with Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The first trailer for Surface has been released, an eight-episode psychological thriller that will arrive on Apple TV Plus on July 29. The miniseries is produced by Hello Sunshine, the company founded by Reese Witherspoon, is directed by Veronica West (famous for producing the adaptation / reboot of High Fidelity and for being one of the writers of Ugly Betty) and stars Gugu Mbatha-Rawbrought to the fore by an episode of Black Mirror, formerly part of the cast of The Morning Show (also on Apple TV Plus) and recently appeared in the Loki series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus.

The series was announced in 2020 and will tell the story of a woman trying to piece together the fragments of her memory before a suicide attempt. The question that Apple asks is: “what would happen if one day you wake up and no longer even remember your most personal secrets”? In the trailer of her you can see how Sophie, the character played by Mbatha-Raw, begins to suspect that her friends, her family and even her husband are not telling her exactly how they are.

The cast also includes: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

Apple confirms that the first three episodes of the series will be available from day onewhile the other five will arrive on a weekly basis every following Friday.