HomeTech GiantsAppleSurface on Apple TV +: trailer and date of the psychological thriller...

Surface on Apple TV +: trailer and date of the psychological thriller with Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1045713.jpeg
1045713.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The first trailer for Surface has been released, an eight-episode psychological thriller that will arrive on Apple TV Plus on July 29. The miniseries is produced by Hello Sunshine, the company founded by Reese Witherspoon, is directed by Veronica West (famous for producing the adaptation / reboot of High Fidelity and for being one of the writers of Ugly Betty) and stars Gugu Mbatha-Rawbrought to the fore by an episode of Black Mirror, formerly part of the cast of The Morning Show (also on Apple TV Plus) and recently appeared in the Loki series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus.

The series was announced in 2020 and will tell the story of a woman trying to piece together the fragments of her memory before a suicide attempt. The question that Apple asks is: “what would happen if one day you wake up and no longer even remember your most personal secrets”? In the trailer of her you can see how Sophie, the character played by Mbatha-Raw, begins to suspect that her friends, her family and even her husband are not telling her exactly how they are.

[mb_related_posts1]

The cast also includes: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

Apple, new extension to exceptions on in-app purchases and account deletion

Apple confirms that the first three episodes of the series will be available from day onewhile the other five will arrive on a weekly basis every following Friday.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Ray-Ban mogul leaves unfinished business

The death of Leonardo Del Vecchio with no clear successor makes CEO Francesco Milleri...
Ireland

Vogue Williams says trolls have stayed away since birth of third child

Vogue Williams said people criticised her training during her pregnancy but trolls have stayed...
Photoshop

Fstoppers Reviews One of the Most Unique Film Simulations Available: RNI’s Aerochrome

Aerochrome film...
Android

Spyware: the new threat for Android and iOS comes from Italy

  A new spyware danger is hitting Android and iOS devices in Europe and this...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...

© 2021 voonze.com.