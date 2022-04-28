Surface Laptop Studio will have dynamic frequency

Since Microsoft introduced the Surface Laptop Studio, back in September of last year, The first thing that caught our attention about this new member of the Surface family was its screen.which adopts the same hinge system that we already knew from the Surface Studio, and which makes it a tremendously versatile laptop, a point in which its compatibility with the Surface Pen 2 adds even more in favor.

Regarding its technical specifications, let us remember that the screen of the Surface Laptop Studio has a 14.4-inch multi-touch PixelSense panel with 2,400 x 1,600-dot resolution in a 3:2 aspect ratio, with a contrast ratio of 1,500:1 and with Dolby Vision support. Due to aspect ratio and performance, we are faced with a particularly versatile screen, and that is fully justified when we understand that it can be used as a laptop and as a tablet.

Well, if we already put the focus on your screen at the time, now we know that Microsoft is conducting tests to add a very, very remarkable function to it. And it is that, as we can read in Slash Gear, Surface Laptop Studio users who are part of the insiders program are beginning to receive an update that allows you to activate the dynamic refresh rate of the screen of your laptops.

for now the test has been rolled out to the Dev and Beta channelsso we can understand that it will still take a while to reach all Surface Laptop Studio users, something perfectly understandable on the other hand, given that it is a fairly important update, and therefore it must be thoroughly tested before to consider it complete and begin to deploy it among all users.

The update for insiders is divided into these two elements:

Surface – Firmware – 10.0.156.0

Intel Corporation – Display – 30.0.101.1340

Once both elements are installed, Surface Laptop Studio users will be able to access a new setting in Windows settings, where they can choose if they want to activate the dynamic refresh rate of the screen. at least for now, the system shall be capable of toggling between 60 and 120 hertzso the ability to adjust is limited, but this first step indicates that, if it works properly, nothing prevents more frequencies from being added in the future.

With dynamic refresh rate, devices they are able to adapt to the needs of the type of image they are showing, since it has nothing to do with checking email or working on an Excel document, playing games or watching multimedia content. Dynamic updating is currently an increasingly present element in smartphones, and its arrival in laptops such as the Surface Laptop Studio allows you to take advantage of the advantages it offers, so we are talking about excellent news.