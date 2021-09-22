Surface Laptop Studio: a screen that will amaze you

At first glance, the Surface Laptop Studio might look like just another laptop, but it’s a false impression, which is dispelled by its striking tilting display. But let’s start at the beginning, and that is this laptop was the big surprise at Microsoft’s presentation this afternoon. And we did expect the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Duo 2 and the Surface Go 3, but this convertible has caught us by surprise and, the truth, has left us with a very good taste in our mouths.

Let’s start with your screen. As you can see in the image, it has a hinge that will allow us to use this Surface Laptop Studio in the same way that we already saw, at the time, in the multipurpose Surface Studio. And if we add to this its compatibility with the Surface Pen 2, we have un laptop that turns into a high-end, high-performance tablet with a quick flip of the screen.

As for it, we are talking about a 14.4-inch multi-touch PixelSense display with 2,400 x 1,600 resolution points in a 3: 2m aspect ratio with a 1,500: 1 contrast ratio and with Dolby Vision support. I admit that the aspect ratio has caught my attention, but since we are talking about a tremendously versatile convertible, so this format can end up being much more practical, as well as more comfortable, than other more panoramic ones.

As for its interior, we can find the Surface Laptop Studio with Intel Core i5-11300H and Intel Core i7-11370H processors. In the model equipped with the i5, the graphic section falls on an adapter Intel Iris Xe, while in the i7, Microsoft has chosen to mount a NVIDIA GeForce 3050 Ti, so we can expect a great performance in terms of graphics. It is accompanied by 16 or 32 gigabytes of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 2 TB of NVMe SSD.

Regarding its connectivity, in the wireless section of the Surface Laptop Studio we find WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and if we check its connectors we will find two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), a Surface Connect (Surface’s proprietary connector), and a mixed headphone / microphone minijack connector. All this in a convertible with dimensions of 323.28 x 228.32 x 18.94 millimeters in both versions, and a weight of 1.74 kilos in the model with the Core i5 and 1.82 kg if we talk about the model with the Core i7.

With no scheduled date yet for its arrival in Europe, we do know that all models of the Surface Laptop Studio will go on sale in the United States on October 6, a day after the arrival of Windows 11, and its starting price will be $ 1,599.99.

More information: Microsoft