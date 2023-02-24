5G News
Surface Laptop Studio 2: Microsoft may launch notebook with 13th generation Core i7 and RTX 4060

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft appears to be preparing to launch a new 2-in-1 notebook designed for content creation and other high-performance applications. An unknown product appeared in the Geekbench database on Wednesday (22), and according to informants, the tested model could be the 2nd gen Surface Laptop Studio.

The user @gus33000 from Twitter shared the benchmark test results of a device equipped with Intel Core i7-13800H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, in addition to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8 GB of GDDR6, indicating that this would be a product aimed at creative work, but would have strength for games.

Another specification discovered is its support for up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM memory, reiterating its ability to handle games and graphic editing applications, for example. There will, on the other hand, be affordable variants equipped with less robust hardware.

The alleged Core i7-13800H notebook reached 2,564 points in single-core and 12,463 points in multi-core. The GPU reached 81,285 points in OpenCL.

It should be remembered that the first generation of Surface Laptop Studio, launched in 2021, is equipped with a Core i7-11370H processor and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, so the upgrade promises to represent a huge leap in performance for users who intend to purchase the new version — that is, if it is actually released with such specifications.

Microsoft updated its portfolio of computers a few months ago, highlighting the Surface Pro 9, a notebook with a 2-in-1 design equipped with a Core i5-1235U. Now, in addition to the Laptop Studio 2, the company is rumored to launch a Surface Laptop SE 2 with one of Intel’s new low-power processors.

