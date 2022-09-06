Surface Duo with Windows 11 is capable of running 3D games, including Minecraft and Skyrim

Windows 11 for the Surface Duo is a project that has caught the attention of more and more enthusiasts over the past year. Independent developer Gustave Monce, who is known for making Windows run on many devices that don’t normally support the system, has been hard at work getting the new OS version to run on Surface Duo. In June, the project made a big step forward by adding support for several sensors, and this week, the GPU started working properly, allowing another big step forward in development.

Since June 2022, developer Gustave Monce has been commenting on bug fixes in the development of Windows 11 for the Surface Duo. This week, he talked a bit about getting the system to run smoothly on the foldable screen: The GPU has a memory region dedicated for tiled textures, this was incorrectly duplicated as more tiled textures arrived in the GPU memory, some corruption happened because some data was basically gone.

The fix removed any graphical issues affecting the system:

No more graphical glitches 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rxJ5witDhX — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) September 3, 2022

The Surface Duo running Windows 11 also gained the ability to run 3D , which is an impressive feat. Community users have shared a number of videos playing natively on the device, Skyrim and .

This is the craziest thing I’ve seen in a while. Full 3D game running on Surface Duo in Windows 11. pic.twitter.com/60N4SHsqTE — Shane Craig (@ScaryifLiteral) September 3, 2022

Minecraft Bedrock edition is running very well on duo with windows 11! Special Thanks to @gus33000 https://t.co/OhHVNDH1HW pic.twitter.com/58Tbm63jgl — Maximilian Schäfer (@Max__who) September 3, 2022

There are still some thermal issues with the Surface Duo when running games. The problem is related to the temperature sensor and should be fixed in the future. Of course, the Surface Duo was never made to run Windows 11, Steam or powerful PC games, so it’s normal for these issues to appear. How to Remove Login Password in Windows 10 Considering that Microsoft wants to expand more and more Xbox Cloud and Game Pass, this is certainly a nice sample of what a device dedicated to these services could be.

