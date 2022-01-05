Surface Duo, Android 11 almost ready. Meanwhile, we think of Android 12L

Microsoft Surface Duo of the first generation arrived on the market in 2020, and is still stuck on the version of Android with which it arrived on the market, the 10. The company had promised that at least Android 11 it would have arrived by the end of 2021, but it is clear that this was not the case. In short, we can say with some certainty that the device is not doing very well from the point of view of software support: the latest patch, among other things, dates back to July 2021, and the list of bugs is still quite substantial. However, it seems that the wait is now almost over: the internal sources of the colleagues of Windows Central they say that the update is ready on the Microsoft side, and which are currently only awaiting clearance from AT&T and especially Google. Hopefully, it is not impossible to assume that the distribution could begin within a couple of weeks or so.

The fact remains that so far Microsoft has not been particularly attentive and responsive from the point of view of the support of its Android devices. The second-generation Surface Duo launched with Android 11, but for the time of the update to Android 12 there is not even a shadow in sight – and several other manufacturers have shown that it can be done. However, there could be a more concrete reason this time: the same sources reveal that Microsoft could skip Android 12 entirely to focus on Android 12. As we know, this intermediate release of the operating system was born with folding devices in mind, tablets and other form factors with displays larger than that of traditional smartphones (the L stands for “Large”, in fact). Microsoft Surface Duo 186.9 x 145.2 x 4.8 mm

8.1 inches – 2700×1800 px Microsoft Surface Duo 2 184.5 x 145.2 x 5.5 mm

8.3 inches – 2688×1892 px Android 12L is expected to be released in late winter / early spring 2022, so there’s still a little to wait. The hope is that the upgrade will arrive for both generations of the Surface Duo, and not that the former is again left behind indefinitely. Also internally, Microsoft is rumored to be striving to streamline the process and drastically reduce patch development time for its Android devices. The first Beta of Android 12L is already rolling out, and Microsoft has already started work on implementing it. Microsoft Surface Duo is available online at 665 euros .

. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is available online at 1,611 euros. (update of 04 January 2022, 09:02)