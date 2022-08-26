Surf the Internet more safely: Beware of fake DDoS check websites

- Advertisement -

If you click on the without thinking, you can quickly catch a Trojan. Security researchers are now warning of another malware scam.

When surfing the web, you keep seeing fake advertisements that simulate a Trojan infection and promise help, or you end up on websites that want to carry out an “important” computer , because otherwise the system would no longer run optimally. This is usually done by scammers who want to scare victims and trick them into downloading and installing supposedly helpful tools. But this is often malware that is after personal data such as passwords.

of fake websites According to a report, security researchers from Sucuri have now discovered a new type of virus distribution scam. Many websites now protect themselves from DDoS attacks with upstream check pages. In such attacks, attackers flood pages with countless requests, bringing web servers to a standstill. This usually happens via thousands of hijacked PCs that are combined in a botnet. DDoS check websites perform a human check before visiting a website to weed out bots. This happens, for example, via Captcha checks. - Advertisement - A current trend is for scammers to put fake DDoS check websites online. In order to see the underlying page, visitors must download a code generation tool. You then have to enter the code on the preceding page. According to the researchers, this is not a code generator, but a Trojan that sets up remote access to victims’ computers. Attackers can then access PCs and install additional malware that records passwords that have been typed, for example. In theory, they could do anything with the hijacked computer in that position. More wood! The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is official, what is new? protective measures But you can protect yourself from this: You should never click on links or open attachments from e-mails without thinking. You should definitely not install any dubious tools. An anti-virus scanner can detect malware and quarantine it before it runs. In addition, you should always keep your software up to date so that attackers cannot exploit security gaps. Strong passwords are also important and, if possible, you should activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for online services.

- Advertisement -