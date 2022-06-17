Supraland brings us a little adventure to the free games of Epic Games

Like every week, Epic Games continues to fulfill the arrival of a new title to its repertoire of free games, this time bringing us the curious adventure of supraland. And it is that you do not need the more than 150 square kilometers of Call of Duty map or the 100 simultaneous players of Fortnite to enjoy a good adventure, it is enough to 9 square meters and a single player: you.

Maintaining the usual model, the game will be available through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account, access the game page (Supraland) and put it in the cart taking advantage of this 100% discount, and complete the “purchase” to be able to add it to our library for life.

Although we can also add it directly from the Epic launcher, featured on the store’s homepage, which will redirect us to the page of this title without having to resort to the web browser.

Once again, remember that like the rest of the free games offered on the Epic Games Store, we can only redeem it for free for one week, with a deadline for next Thursday June 23 at 16:59 (peninsula time).

supraland

A metroidvania of puzzles and first-person action inspired by the Zelda, Metroid and Portal games, to create a very curious exploration and adventure experience.

Supraland assumes you are smart and will not interfere with your autonomy. The story is minimal, enough to give you a goal to pursue, and then set you free. And it is that we will explore an interconnected world in which most paths, at first, are inaccessible, until we find a new ability to overcome those limits. And it is that the skills will not have a single use, but we can combine each other to create even greater possibilities.

Supraland minimum requirements