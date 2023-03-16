Support The Supports: The Oxfam Intermón and Twitch campaign that transforms gaming into donations

Oxfam Intermón, an organization committed to the fight against inequality, has launched an innovative campaign in collaboration with Twitch, the popular streaming platform, to facilitate and modernize donations. The campaign, called “Support The Supports”, seeks to reach a younger audience and is linked to the figure of the “support” character present in popular video games such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch 2 and Valorant.

The idea is that players choose to play as a support and stream it on Twitch, while viewers can make donations during the stream. The donations collected will be used to support Oxfam Intermón’s actions in the real world, where they work to end inequalities and guarantee a dignified life for all.

- Advertisement -

Streamers Werlyb and Littleragergirl will be the first to participate in the campaign, holding game-a-thons as supports on March 27 and 28. However, everyone is invited to join and create their own streams to support Oxfam Intermón.

For more information on how to get involved in the initiative, visit https://www.oxfamintermon.org/es/support-the-supports and follow the movement on social media using the hashtag #SupportTheSupports and on the profile @oxfamintermon.

Oxfam Intermón is an organization that works to end inequalities and build an equal and sustainable world. In addition to fighting inequality, Oxfam Intermón offers humanitarian aid in crisis situations, such as conflicts and natural disasters.