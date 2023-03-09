Supplete – The viral game invented by ChatGPT

ChatGPT is capable of inventing games. I recently asked him to invent a game with three dice and five matches, another day I asked him to invent one with dice, pencil and paper… many times it gives terrible results, but other times it gives good ideas to create a game.

The fact is that a user has been sending prompts to ChatGPT until building a game similar to Sudoku, in fact similar to a mobile game called Rullo, and the result is great.

Sumplete, available at sumplete.com, is the new puzzle game created by the artificial intelligence ChatGPT, it has become an online sensation, and is considered by many as the next big game after the popular Wordle.

The Rules of Substitute

Summplete, as a puzzle game, has a different set of rules compared to Sudoku and challenges players to remove numbers from a grid such that the sum of the remaining numbers in each row and column results in a specific number. .

The basic version of the game is for beginners and has a grid of three rows and three columns, but there are more advanced versions ranging from 4×4 to 9×9 tiles that are more difficult to solve. Each box in the grid has a number, and at the end of each row and column, there is an additional number. The player has to cross out certain numbers from the grid so that the sum of the remaining numbers in each row and column gives the correct number.

What makes Supplete a challenging game is that when you remove a number from a row, it also disappears from the column that crosses it. The game starts easy with the 3×3 version, but becomes more complicated and addictive as the number of tiles on the grid increases.

how it was created

Supplete has been created by ChatGPT with the help of programmer Daniel Tate, who worked on implementing the game on a web page so that players could enjoy it online.

The idea for Sumplete came about when Tate asked ChatGPT to recommend games similar to Sudoku. The AI ​​then came up with the idea for Supplete after a few exchanges, and implemented it in 30 seconds using HTML and Javascript. Tate then worked on polishing and improving the game before embedding it into a web page so anyone could play it.

Sumplete is not only an example of the creativity and innovative power of artificial intelligence, but also an example of the potential of human-AI collaboration in creating something new and exciting. The ability of AI to generate new ideas and solutions, and the human ability to shape and improve those ideas, is a testament to the power of technology in the digital age.