SuperValu issues urgent recall for popular bottled water sold in stores

SuperValu has issued an urgent recall of a popular brand of bottled water.

The alert is in place for the SuperValu Still Lemon and Lime Flavoured Spring Water.

The alert affects the 500ml six pack products, in particular the batch with a best before date of end June 2022.

The products were made in Ireland and carry the batch code L21255.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland shared the recall notice on Wednesday, explaining that the alert was issued due to an “off taste”.

The recall notice reads: “SuperValu is recalling the above batch of its Still Lemon & Lime Flavoured Spring Water due to an off taste.









“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.”

It is the second major recall in recent days after a notice was issued for a chocolate product sold in Aldi supermarkets across Ireland.

