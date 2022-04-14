Superman saves the GPO from the Spire falling on it in new DC comic

Superman has saved the GPO from the Spire falling on top of it in the latest DC Comic.

Thankfully, the DC hero can fly himself, so he doesn’t have to wait in Dublin Airport queues to get back to Metropolis.

A weather bomb attacks Ireland in the latest comic – although surprisingly Evelyn Cusack didn’t make an appearance.

The unpredictable Irish weather causes the Liffey to flood, which leads to the Spire to collapsing on top of the GPO.

The description of Issue #10 of Superman: Son Of Kal-El reads: “Henry Bendix’s plans are now clear. Gamorra’s president won’t stop until he has total control. He’s now sold his strategy to other dangerous regimes.

“Only Superman and his allies stand in the way of Bendix’s dark vision for the world…a world where superheroes are put in their place, discredited, and even destroyed.

“A world where heroes are replaced by agents of those ruthless enough to have seized power. The Rising has begun!”

The comic was illustrated by Dublin graphic artist Cian Tormey and it will cost you $3.99 here.

