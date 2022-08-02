Superman by trade, gamer in his spare time: the other side of Henry Cavill, passionate about technology

We know for his role in ‘Super Man’ and for playing Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’, but beyond his role as an actor, the British man is also well-known about technology and video games.

Proof of this is the video he posted assembling his PC in pieces a couple of years ago and the latest gallery he posted on Instagram, where, like a 20-year-old with a new graphic, he explains what has happened to the cooling of his PC and what steps you have taken to update it. Today we know more about the most tech facet of Henry Cavillbaptized by the community as King of Nerds.

Super Man, yes, but also a

What of Henry Cavill, technology and video games comes a long way. When he was little, the future actor, along with his four brothers and his father, set up a local network of four or five computers to play on LAN. Among the games they enjoyed was ‘Delta Force’. “We all played online games together, which, as you can imagine, made my mother happy,” the actor explained in 2013, referring to the gaming saga that had been set up at the family dining room table.

He also enjoyed comics, including ‘Super Man’, being ‘The New Krypton Saga’ his favorite. In fact, he used his knowledge to prepare for his role in ‘Man of Steel’.

Currently, Henry Cavill is known to be an avid gamer. In the odd interview he has acknowledged having played ‘Overwatch’, being passionate about ‘Warhammer 40K’ and having put hours into ‘World of Warcraft‘.

During confinement in 2020, Cavill bragged on social media about his ability to paint figurines (a hobby he shares with Tom Holland, by the way). So much so that in ‘The Warden & the Paunch’ DLC for ‘Total War: Warhammer 2’ there is a playable character inspired by him.

As for ‘World of Warcraft’, Henry Cavill belongs to the Alliance and his dedication to the game almost made him lose his role for ‘Super Man’. As he explained to Conan O’Brien in 2016:

“The first time I got the call, I really ignored it. I was playing ‘World of Warcraft’ at the time and had my priorities straight. I was in an important part of a particular dungeon I was going through – it’s cool now that I’m Superman- and I looked over at the last minute and saw Zack Snyder’s name on the phone. So I picked up the phone and lost it. So I called him back and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I was saving someone’s life, which I do all the time.

Another game to which he has spent hours, and not just a few, is ‘The Witcher 3’. The actor has dedicated more than 100 hours to the game and has completed it twice, once on normal difficulty and once on maximum difficulty. What had not been played was the ‘Blood and wine’ expansion, something that he, he said, was going to remedy in 2021. The books have also been read. “I discovered the games, then I discovered the books, and the universe of ‘The Witcher’ instantly meant something to me. I didn’t even have the need to prepare for the role. Because I breathe, I live this universe every day.”

Your PC, which now releases cooling

His facet as a technology enthusiast was all done on Instagram assembling his new PC in pieces, a PC that it cost a whopping $6,000. After all, Super Man, who is a declared PC gamer, must have a PC according to his needs.

This PC consisted, at that time, of an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, an NVIDIA RTX 2080Ti graphics, an NZXT AiO liquid cooler, G.Skill Trident Z RAM, a Samsung SSD 970 Pro, a Seasonic Prime Fanelss TX-700 source 700W 80 Plus Titanium, an ASUS ROG Crosshair VII Hero board, and a Fractil Designe Define case. The monitor chosen was a Swift PG227UQ and the keyboard a Razer Blackwidow Elite.

Henry Cavill did not have bad taste or a bad team, but the reality is that It has been updated little by little. At the end of 2020, the actor published a photo showing off his RTX 3090, one of the best graphics of the moment. It is more than served to move everything in ultra.

And now that we are in the heat of heat and England, where Cavill lives, is breaking records, the actor has been forced to upgrade his refrigeration. As he himself explained on his Instagram profile, the NZXT AiO fans are no longer enough, so he has opted for six Noctua fans, three for the liquid, two surely for the front and one for the rear. . It is clear that he knows what he is doing.