Super promotion! Buy Huawei Band 7, Freebuds 5i and other products with up to 40% discount

Huawei has a range of high quality products and if you are in need of a good smart bracelet or even a Wi-Fi 6 router then the best time to buy is now. That’s because the “Huawei 328 is offering incredible discounts and unlimited surprises” promotion. So you can buy more for less. - Advertisement - Do you want to know the products that are on offer? Scroll down the page!

Huawei Band 7





Huawei Band 7 is the best choice for those on a tight budget who need a high-end smart bracelet. That's because it provides the watch experience for the bracelet price. The Huawei Band 7 was announced with a 1.47-inch screen, one of the largest in the category. In addition, the bracelet has a super slim design of only 9.99 mm and its weight is only 16 grams. Want to customize your experience? Huawei Band 7 has more than 4000 Watch Faces to choose from in the app. - Advertisement - Those who like to exercise can count on 96 training modes and even monitor their heart rate, in addition to having automatic SpO2. User can also use Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology to monitor sleep. Finally, the Huawei Band 7 offers up to 14 days of autonomy and is compatible with Android or iOS smartphones.

Huawei Watch Fit 2





Now, if you are looking for a flashy and attractive smart watch, Huawei Watch Fit is the first stylish watch designed for young people. It has a 1.74-inch AMOLED FullView screen that has several models of dials in the application. - Advertisement - Another important highlight is the possibility of answering or making calls using the Bluetooth connection, while you can count on up to 97 training modes. Huawei has also developed the Huawei Watch Fit with the user’s health in mind. Therefore, it has continuous monitoring of SpO2, heart rate and sleep. Women can still count on monitoring their menstrual cycle. And for those who care about autonomy, the watch manages to stay away from the socket for up to 10 days in typical use or 7 days in heavy use. That is, a brand far above the average of competitors.

Huawei WiFi Mesh 3





Looking for a router capable of delivering Wi-Fi 6 throughout your home? Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 could be the best choice. The device has a minimalist design that can even be integrated into your home decor. In addition, it provides speed of up to 3000 Mbps in any room of your house, as it has the capacity to cover up to 600 square meters. Another important point is that your smart home devices will not be a problem. That's because Huawei WiFi Mesh 3 is capable of supporting connection with more than 250 devices at the same time. The one-touch connection makes life easier for the user: just touch the NFC detection area to enter the wireless network without having to enter a name or password. Finally, HarmonyOS Mesh+ is another positive highlight, as it simplifies the experience of configuring the new network on both bands.

Huawei WiFi AX3 Pro





Prefer an even more powerful router? How about taking home the Huawei WiFi AX3 Pro? With a more traditional design, this device is a true Wi-Fi 6 routing expert. With it, you have Wi-Fi 6 Plus with a bandwidth greater than 160 MHz, and it is capable of delivering up to 3,000 Mbps of speed for those who want to watch movies in 4K or play heavy games. Tired of looking for a password or having to pass it on to visitors? With WiFi AX3 Pro you can have a fast connection with just one touch. Simply touch your phone to the NFC detection area and it connects without the need for passwords. Another important highlight is the Wi-Fi diagnostics with heatmap, and HarmonyOS Mesh+ allows you to cover your entire home with multiple routers and also facilitates network configuration.

Huawei Freebuds 5i





Looking for a wireless headphone with a high-end audio experience under $500? Then the Huawei Freebuds 5i is for you. That’s because, in addition to the attractive and elegant design, the phone delivers high-resolution sound with the right to Hi-Res certification. The headphones also feature 10mm drivers that deliver full-bodied sound, while the various noise canceling modes adapt to your experience. You can choose Ultra, General or Advisable cancellation for every moment of your day to day. Calls already have AI noise cancellation to deliver good audio quality, and the low latency mode is ideal for those who enjoy playing all day. Finally, the total autonomy of the Huawei Freebuds 5i is around 28 hours. With just 15 minutes of charging, you still have about 4 hours of audio left.

