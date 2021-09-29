Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Review: Rolling monkeys to the rescue

There is no doubt that 2021 is, for SEGA, the year of great anniversaries. A few weeks have passed since the Tokyo software house celebrated the thirty years of its supersonic blue mascot with Sonic Colors Ultimate (have you read our review of Sonic Colors Ultimate?), While on October 5th it will be up to Monkey Ball to turn off the beauty of twenty candles. And you know: where there is a party, there are gifts. In this case, the gift designed for us gamers responds to the name of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, a very special operation. In fact, it takes many of the contents seen within the historical Super Monkey Balls 1, 2 and Deluxe and blends them together in a peculiar “best of” remaster, the distillation of a series that has entertained so much – and swear – especially during the ‘era of 128-bit, becoming iconic for reasons that are certainly worth (re) discovering.

Three in one

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since 2001 in which the gang of the rolling monkeys, crazy birth of Toshihiro Nagoshi, made its debut in the arcade cabinets of the Rising Sun complete with a banana-shaped joystick. Since then, the playful formula of the Monkey Balls has undergone more or less significant variations, not all equally appreciated by long-time fans – think of the decisive, and controversial, turn towards platforming implemented with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, iteration for 2006 Wii.

Trying out the offer of the first three episodes, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania instead points to the purest essence of the franchise: the simple one of an action puzzle to approach only by maneuvering an analog stick, as well as extremely demanding in terms of precision and dexterity pad in the hand. For those who are unaware of everything, the aim of the game is to push the monkey and his ball to the finish line of paths suspended in the void, gradually more and more changing, intricate and uncomfortable. The peculiarity lies in the fact that the user never has direct control over the motion of the sphere; on the contrary, it must tilt the support surface to allow the object to swirl in the desired direction, according to a principle similar to that of the old labyrinths for marbles. Banana Mania proposes the challenge in various sauces, the most substantial of which is undoubtedly represented by the Story mode, which is then a reinterpretation of the Story Mode of the Super Monkey Ball 2 for Nintendo GameCube.

We are talking about re-reading mainly from the point of view of the narrative, which renounces the original polygon cut scenes to become a sort of television cartoon, two-dimensional synthesis of the clashes between AiAi, his furry companions and the devilish Dr. Bad-Boon. A trick that has avoided the development team, RGG Studio, to graphically update the videos to the new standards of the in-game phases, which perhaps sins of laziness, and yet we prefer compared to the poor yield obtained in other remastering works of the same ream, including the aforementioned Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

For the rest, the adventure features the same ten worlds and one hundred levels of the 2002 chapter, clearly cleaned up on the aesthetic front and delivered to a resolution in 4K – only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X – and at a frame rate of 60 fps on all gaming platforms, more than stable if only on the PlayStation 5, where we carried out our tests.

Even under the hard and pure playful aspect it is possible to observe some changes from the past: for example the number of avatar’s lives has disappeared in favor of a system of unlimited attempts, just as the intrusiveness of the “continues” is also absent? “, legacy of the series’ coin-op beginnings. For those who find themselves in excessive difficulty, there is also the opportunity to temporarily skip the stages deemed out of their reach, or to activate a command useful to send the action in slow motion, provided that the accumulation of points is renounced.

The latter are obviously options designed to make the company a little more affordable, assuming that, in substance, the production does not lose a iota of its roughness. After all, the tracks are the same as before, full of bumps, sharp bends, self-propelled structures, switches, to compose real environmental puzzles to be solved by weighing every move, and at a fair speed.

Today, as then, the title knows how to reach peaks of unprecedented ruthlessness, which can be forgiven only in the face of a creatively inexhaustible level design, full of stimuli for those who do not usually get discouraged in front of yet another failed try; realistically not too many people, which is why Monkey Ball was and remains a quality, but undeniably niche experience.

Chimp variety

The festive spirit of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania it is healthy and tangible. In fact, the collection, more than others, aims at the abundance of secondary modes and extras, present in the initial menu in such quantities as to make one lose one’s orientation, at least at the first access. It starts with two different Challenge modes, based respectively on the scenarios of the Super Monkey Ball numbers one and two, divided by degree of complexity and to be tackled categorically in sequence, from the first to the last. Added to the Story Mode frameworks, the Challenge stages raise the total of stages over three hundred, a pretty impressive figure.

In addition to this, anyone who loves party game-style challenges will be happy to know that the new edition includes twelve mini-games drawn directly from Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, also usable in multiplayer for up to four users seated side by side. They are mostly tests that play literally mimicking the most common sports competitions, from football to tennis to golf, passing through a tumbling race that vaguely resembles Mario Kart, at least in terms of dynamics. Particularly delicious are then Monkey Attack, a shooter on tracks with a lot of boss fight, and Duel Monkeys, which simulates aerial dogfights à la Crimson Skies.

Target Monkeys is also back, perhaps the most beloved minigame of all Monkey Balls: a sort of jump from the trampoline with the sphere that opens in two parts, to form a pair of wings to be exploited so that the avatars can land in the center of a large platform placed in the distance. By the way, Banana Mania gives you the opportunity to approach some minigames, as well as a certain number of Challenge Mode levels, with a view to an asynchronous competition on a global scale, providing the opportunity to show off the results of your best performances within specific rankings. online.

Finally, we must mention the Shop, the space dedicated to everything that can be unlocked in exchange for the hard-earned points game after game. This is where clothes and skins are put on display to change the look of the protagonist monkeys, as well as artistic filters for the camera and new playable characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Beat (Jet Set Radio) and Kazuma Kiryu (Yakuza), also locked up in a gacha ball.

From the Shop it is also possible to buy the so-called Specials, all new modes whose rules vary from the need to avoid rotten bananas to the urgency to collect the golden fruit scattered along the settings, passing through the request to go through some labyrinths in reverse. From first to last, the Specials seem to be aimed exclusively at a hardcore audience, arduous to the point of requiring those who wield the controller to pull out a rotary technique that borders on perfection. An undoubtedly questionable choice, which the less experienced, blatantly excluded from these specific attractions of the playful carousel, could rightly not appreciate.