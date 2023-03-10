Super Metroid has been recompiled and ported to the PC

Super Metroid, one of the best games of the Super Nintendo era is in the early stages of being ported to the PC. There’s still a lot of work left to be done, but the title appears to be in a playable state on an entirely different platform. It is worth remembering that the game was recently revived thanks to its inclusion in the catalog of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Super Metroid was released in 1994 as the third official installment in the Metroid series, and for many it represents the pinnacle of the franchise. In the title, you take on the role of Samus Aran, a bounty hunter on a mission to the planet Zebes to retrieve a Metroid creature stolen by the antagonist Ridley.

According to GBAtemp, the project is a “recompile” of the original – a term that means it was redone in C/C++ to mimic/resembling the original code when compiled. Most games in the 8-bit and 16-bit era were created using assembly (65c816 for the Super Nintendo’s Ricoh 5A22 chip), making this an impressive feat. It supposedly falls under the MIT license.

Super Metroid got several key elements right that go into making a great game. The graphics weren't the best we've seen on the SNES, but the plot, gameplay and controls more than made up for any visual shortcomings. Exploration was the name of the game and Super Metroid peaked here. The non-linear way in which you can take on boss fights and progress through the game has made it a mainstay of the modern speedrunning community. Those interested in testing the initial version can visit GitHub and grab the necessary files. Keep in mind that this is a very early release that undoubtedly has a lot of bugs and confusing code.

