Super Meta, the Facebook platform to earn money with direct

TikTok already offers to its creators, YouTube has been doing it for years, but and Instagram don’t drop a penny. The reward system for creators of Meta, a company that brings together Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is very strict, so influencers have to make a living with agreements between brands, without the possibility of earning much with the itself. .

Now it seems that things will change a bit, as a new platform is expected, called Super, which will allow direct income to be obtained.

Aiming to copy what Twitch does, the Super platform has been stealthily being tested on Facebook and Instagram. In fact, in 2020 we already saw a report from Bloomberg that mentioned Super, although back then it was seen as a tool that would allow fans to contact celebrities using Facetime.

The report is now from Business Insider, a medium that indicates that Super would allow direct monetization, making its live broadcasts profitable, as is the case with Twitch.

The idea is that people who attend the live can pay for different functions while attending the live, as well as make donations.

With Super, 100% of the revenue would go to the creators at first, and there would be the option for brands to sponsor a live by running ads during the broadcast. The model, in fact, is already being tested among some influencers, but we still don’t know when it will be available to everyone. According to Business Insider, these test influencers have been paid $3,000 to test Super for 30 minutes.

The website can be seen in the United States from the super.events link, and although it is from MEta, at the moment it seems that it only allows you to log in with Google, so it seems that it will be an independent service.