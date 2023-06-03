Super Mega Baseball 4: Uncomplicated Fun Even for Non-Sports Fans | Analysis

- Advertisement -

Launched this Friday (2), the game Super Mega Baseball 4 is the novelty of Electronic Arts that addresses the famous modality among American sports. It arrives as the sequel to the franchise for consoles and PC. Does the new game bring a good experience to the player? TechSmart had early access to it in the Xbox Series X|S version and tells the details now, in this full review.

game modes

Despite having a number of game mode options, Super Mega Baseball 4 values ​​simplicity. In addition to the "Exhibition" match, a kind of friendly, you can take advantage of the "career" mode, to draft your team and compete in tournaments with other teams. There are still the "Franchise" and "Season" options, which allow the player to control an entire team and face all the challenges throughout the seasons. All of them were already known from the predecessor.

The big difference is in the distribution of more than 240 legends of the sport in eight different clubs. They can also be applied to online leagues, or used in an offline league in one of the aforementioned modes. An example we can take is the "Pennant Race". It consists of the online competitive mode, which replaces four players from each club with four legends – the worst placed always receive the best athletes, as if it were a draft. EA Sports left out the localization for Portuguese, at least in this early period. There are only English and Japanese language options on the menus, which loses identification with an even larger local audience. But it's something that can be added later, with an update.

gameplay

The real game of baseball is not something so simple to be understood, but the proposal of Super Mega Baseball 4 it's not exactly in the didactic part of the sport. The focus of its gameplay is on fun. Therefore, learning for those who are still new to the sport tends to be more gradual. Before venturing online, it's worth playing an exhibition game to understand the basic moves.

When hitting, you can vary according to the type of hit, the force that will send the ball high and the action of both the player with the bat, as well as any others located in the other bases. You can determine if one just advances, if everyone tries to pass or if they are going to retreat from where they are. Perhaps learning is more difficult for those who will throw. Here, it is necessary to understand the type of pitch, the effects of the ball and, if it is hit, how to proceed to eliminate opponents who advance between the bases.

But rest assured, nothing is done in a complex way. A few hours of gameplay will be enough to master the mechanics completely. And until then, fun is guaranteed when playing the games. This mixture of a more arcade style with the sport itself shows that the focus of this game is not on the baseball enthusiast, but on those who want a game to have fun in a group or online.

Graphics and soundtrack

The graphics are the big step forward for the franchise in this fourth installment. Textures gained more quality, while stadiums now have a greater amount of visual detail. It is worth mentioning that the purpose of the title is not based on the realism of the characters, but on portraying them in a caricatured manner. Thus, they give a more charismatic tone to the experience. Another important point is the inserted effects, whether after a hit or when moving players around the field.

The soundtrack is not a highlight of SMB4, but it doesn’t compromise the experience either. The sounds are well matched to the hits or other movements and follow the idea applied to the graphics. And as it could not be in a game that does not have localization for Portuguese, the language of the narration is consequently also limited.

Final considerations

Super Mega Baseball 4 does not bring major changes compared to its predecessor. The game modes basically remain the same, with few changes that do not generate originality in this fourth title of the franchise. Even so, we see here a series of qualities that make the experience quite fun. The possibility of creating a career or managing a franchise offline, taking legends to online teams and competing with friends, for example. The uncomplicated gameplay also helps, as baseball is not that simple to understand. Even as you fully learn what you need to do, the moments will bring great fun. The graphics play a key role in this, thanks to the good work of the development team, which has evolved well the visual part already known from previous games in the franchise. Now, the characters gained more charisma, and the stadiums, higher quality. A pity that there is no – at least for now – localization for the Europeian language, even in the menus. It is also necessary to wait if the title will receive updates with news over time, so as not to fall into a repetition that could harm the longevity of active players.

History Over here, we consider game modes. There are no big changes compared to the predecessor. gameplay Fun mechanics even for those who don’t know baseball. Graphics The highlight of the game, with high quality textures and effects. Soundtrack The sound effects work well together with the visual graphics, but they are not a highlight of the game. Immersion The game allows you to spend hours enjoying it without getting tired. But it may fall into repetition over time if there is not frequent update. Total Grade SMB4 is generally pleasing, despite bringing few changes to the franchise.