“Super Mario Bros.”: Chris Pratt voices Mario in the first movie trailer

Nintendo fans have been waiting for a long time, and now it’s here: The first trailer for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie features Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.

- Advertisement -

Nintendo and Universal Pictures have released a first trailer for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” released. The two-minute video first showcases villain Bowser’s destructive powers before introducing Mario – voiced by Chris Pratt. Finally, at the end of the trailer, Luigi also makes a brief appearance.

- Advertisement -

Fans had long awaited Chris Pratt’s first appearance as Mario. The reactions to his voice have been mixed: some Nintendo supporters are disappointed, others had feared worse. Jack Black as Bowser comes off consistently well in the community.

Recommended Editorial Content - Advertisement - With your consent, an external video (Kaltura Inc.) will be loaded here.

Always load videos

Load video now I consent to external content being displayed to me. This allows personal data to be transmitted to third-party platforms (Kaltura Inc.). Read more about our privacy policy. SharkFest 2022: Logray and scavenger hunts in PCAP files English language trailer for “Super Mario Bros.” (Credit: Universal Pictures, Nintendo, Illumination)



The animation style is also praised. In fact, “Super Mario Bros.” visually keep up with other modern animated films in the trailer, without losing the Mario identity with its cuddly characters. In contrast to the Paramount-produced “Sonic the Hedgehog” film, there is no outrage about the character design.

Meanwhile, the voice actors of the German version are not yet known. Fans want to have heard the voice of Leonhard Mahlich from the trailer, who dubbed Chris Pratt in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, for example. Nintendo and Universal have not yet confirmed the German cast.

Nintendo wants more movies and series

In the summer, Nintendo announced that it would increasingly use its brands in films and series. To do this, the game company bought the CG animation studio Dynamo Pictures. Founded in 2011, Dynamo Pictures is based in Tokyo and has worked with Nintendo in the past on short videos featuring “Pikmin” characters, among other things. These videos were released on Nintendo’s YouTube channel in 2020 under the name “Pikmin Short Movies”, where they received millions of views.

Synergy between video games and movies/series has resulted in several high-quality productions over the past few years, such as the Netflix series The Witcher and the League of Legends series Arcane. Game companies have recognized that successful film and series formats have a positive impact on brand presence and player numbers. Lately there has been a spate of game adaptations for screen and television, including a “Halo” series and an upcoming “The Last of Us” series.



(then)

