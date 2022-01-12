Super detailed Google Maps, the news also coming to Italy. It starts from Rome

Rome is the first Italian city to be able to count on a series of new functions introduced by Google Maps to make navigation more intuitive and detailed, with clear benefits especially for those who use a wheelchair or stroller. These are news that the Mountain View company had announced globally in recent months – some even concern 2020 – and which now finally reach our country. Starting from the Eternal City, in fact.

Google Maps relies onartificial intelligence to introduce the function of detailed road maps, through which it will be possible to easily identify the presence of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and pedestrian areasas well as a sloping road. As Big G explains, this is important information especially now that – due to pandemics – people are looking for alternative ways to get around the city.