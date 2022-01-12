Super detailed Google Maps, the news also coming to Italy. It starts from Rome

Google Maps relies on artificial intelligence to introduce the function of detailed road maps , through which it will be possible to easily identify the presence of sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and pedestrian areas as well as a sloping road. As Big G explains, this is important information especially now that – due to pandemics – people are looking for alternative ways to get around the city.

THE NEWS

So we start from Rome with the news of Google Maps: the maps become more detailed thanks to the help of AI and algorithms capable of interpreting satellite images in the best possible way. In addition to the news already listed, you can rely on a series of additional information on traffic, walking and identifying crowded areas. We know, unfortunately these days it is better to avoid walking among too many people, and this tool could help us move more safely.