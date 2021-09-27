Sun and wind at the service of the digitization of the mining industry

Where to get energy for mine digitization projects when there is no possibility of connecting to the power sources provided by the company?

The digitization of any sector of the industry, above all, is related to obtaining information on production and its analysis. The information must arrive in an operational manner and with a certain frequency, then, it will be possible to process it in real time (rather, in the regime that is closest to this) and monitor the status of production. For example, when it comes to automating the management of machinery in a mine, in the first place, we will be interested in those parameters related to geographical coordinates, fuel level, suspension pressure (based on this parameter the weight of the transported load) and others that help to monitor the condition of the object, select the optimal regimes for the work and carry out the appropriate technical maintenance operations, without waiting for breakdowns and substitutions of spare parts of high economic value. For all this to become a reality, it is necessary that the machinery is constantly “online” and that there are no “white spots” in the coverage area of ​​the wireless data transmission network.

The problems of data transmission in the mining industry

But what complications can that have? It would seem that for it to work it is enough to place enough data transmission stations of the chosen standard and connect them to the network where the management servers are located. However, in practice everything is more complicated.

For example, if the task consists of monitoring and controlling the mobile machinery of the mining company, the network coverage area must be in all the places where this machinery can move. In addition, this terrain has a complex and changing relief. Even if initially the towers with the base stations have been placed correctly and in every corner of the mine there is connection, this happiness is temporary, since the mine will deepen, new worked areas and embankments will appear, due to explosion works Certain things will have to be dismantled and there will be no room to reinstall them, as there may be no power supply at the precise point, the poles may be relocated, and in general there may be explosion work planned in this area. In other words, communication towers may be necessary in places where technical conditioning is difficult to prepare.

Replaceable accumulators, satellites and thermoelectric isotope generators

This problem is not new and is solved in different ways. The communication tower (or other installation that is required in less suitable places) can be powered with replaceable accumulators. This is quite a viable option when installation is not for long-term work or if you really like to carry and move heavy accumulators. It must be taken into account that in the mining company the accesses to its installation may be closed.

To a certain degree the solution to the problem may lie in the use of satellite communication through a low-orbit satellite group. However, a complex relief and the risk that the work area may be located within a room or below the surface, where all working conditions are even more complicated, leaves no hope that it will be possible to use only the satellite communication and totally discard the terrestrial infrastructure.

The problem of working hours could be solved with a thermoelectric isotope generator, such as those used by both the USSR and the USA for powering marine buoys, lighthouses, weather stations, first generations of satellites and space stations. This power supply can last up to thirty years or more, but the probability of being able to acquire such a device is quite low, even if you are comfortable working with radioactive material.

Renewable energies to power the mining industry

In the event that you have not been able to find enthusiasts for moving heavy accumulators or working with radioactive isotopes, you can turn to much more affordable sources such as the Sun and the wind. Renewable energy sources are a hot trend in today’s industry and, in particular, mining. What an irony! Nature at the service of the industry is something always associated with a negative impact on the environment. It is especially ironic when it comes to the extraction of fossil energy sources, which renewable sources are intended to replace.

The closer to the equator, the more sunlight reaches the Earth’s surface and the more efficient the photovoltaic accumulators are. Thus, the telecommunications towers of some African mobile phone operators work exclusively with photovoltaic energy, accumulating the excess energy in special modules that power the tower at night. This method is also used in our mining industry digitization projects in Morocco. It works very well, the important thing is to clean the batteries in time.

However, the exclusive use of solar energy is not a possible solution in certain places. For example, in a number of regions in northern Russia, a combination of solar batteries and wind turbines is used for digitization projects in the mining industry. They are sufficient for a small communication node. On average, the peak load of this type of installation is up to 100 W, while the operating load is approximately 30 W. It is obvious that devices of this type have to be completed and adjusted so that they work in a certain place characterized by its own climatic conditions. The weather in the areas named above is very changeable and hard. The number of unfavorable days for the generation of electrical energy that the installation has to endure without being discharged must be taken into account and, in addition, have a “support” of generators, whose energy has to last for about seven days without wind or without sun, when the renewable energy accumulators cannot be charged.

Mobility is a great advantage of autonomous communication towers that work with renewable energy sources. These towers are easily transportable within the limits of the quarry, which reduces costs for the construction and dismantling of fixed towers.

Renewable sources in practice

In our practice there have been few incidents related to facilities that work with renewable sources. It happened that due to a strong wind the braking mechanism was started and the windmills began to rotate too fast, therefore, the electrical installation was damaged due to the high voltage. On one occasion, the facility was completely washed away by a landslide. But these cases were more like circumstances of force majeure and not a defect of the system. The biggest complication is the dust that is abundant in mining areas. Dust accumulates on solar panels, which reduces their performance.