Summer, sun, overheating: How to protect your PC from overheating

If games stutter at high ambient temperatures or the fan roars loudly, this shows: PC components are getting too hot. We show what you can do about it.

Some lovers are happy about the Mediterranean climate, but some PC gamers do not enjoy their hobby at such temperatures. Because modern gaming hardware devours a lot of energy, which is not only converted into pretty graphics, but also waste heat. If a high-end graphics card alone already burns 300 watts and more, a lot of heat is generated in the PC case. This not only pushes the individual components to their limit, but also heats up the room at the same time.

It becomes critical when the PC gets hot even at low outside temperatures, because a hot summer day can lead to roaring fans, reduced performance or even crashes.

Such a build-up of heat can usually be resolved with just a few simple measures, such as cleaning the fans and coolers. If that’s not enough, an effective cooling system can help to be able to play your favorite games and render videos in a relaxed manner, even in record summer.