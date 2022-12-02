Summer Game Fest: 2023 edition will take place 3 days before E3

Even though many are looking forward to the return of in-person E3 next year, Summer Game Fest, an event that has gained momentum in recent years, does not seem to be intimidated by the competition and announced this week that the 2023 edition will take place just days before E3 .

For a long time, E3 was seen as the biggest event in the video game industry in the world, being the scene of many important announcements and yielding several iconic moments for fans.

Unfortunately, E3 ended up losing its strength in recent years, either due to the pandemic, the appearance of other events or the developers’ decision not to participate, which made many believe that E3 was over for good when they announced the this year’s cancellation.

Summer Game Fest, an event led by Geoff Keighley, who is also responsible for The Game Awards, ended up gaining a lot of relevance in recent years, especially during the period of the coronavirus pandemic, since, being a completely digital event, there was no to respect the restrictions imposed on E3, something that also pleased the developers a lot.

With the return of the in-person E3 next year under new management, many wondered if the Summer Game Fest would still have a new edition, but it looks like the event is here to stay and could put E3 in trouble.

Through its social networks, the event announced this week that Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place on June 8, three days before E3. With that, the two events will have to fight for the exclusivity of the contents to be revealed, leaving it up to the developers to choose which event they want to present their news.