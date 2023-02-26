Suicide Squad, the video game where we are villains to face the Justice League

The last State of Play of PlayStation was the opportunity to see in detail Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the next video game of rocksteady focused on this group of villains who must face a corrupt Justice League.

In the presentation, the combat style was revealed in which there will be a mixture of hand-to-hand combat, shooting, tactics and teamwork, replicating the powers of these characters from the universe of DC Comics.

The game will be released on May 26, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, and will be a mix of cooperative, role-playing and service touches, so users will surely find season passes to unlock cosmetic elements.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Details

The story of this game will start with Brainiac, the DC Comics supervillain who took over the world and took control of various members of the Justice League such as Wonder Woman, Flash and Superman. So the Suicide Squad must rescue other villains and resolve the situation.

The player will have the opportunity to control Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang, switching between the four characters or joining a cooperative game of up to four players. Therefore, one of the conditions to enjoy it will be to have a permanent internet connection.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League places the four DC Super Villains in the middle of a rampant and destructive race alongside an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes, who now plan to destroy the city they once vowed to protect,” says the synopsis of the game delivered by the developer studio.

Each of the members of the Squad will have the possibility to develop skills, level up, change their costumes and improve weapons. In addition, there will be vehicles to move around the city and jetpacks to attack from the air, since there will be a high verticality component in the levels and mobility will be key to advance.

Regarding the game’s map, the developers assured that it will be set in Metropolis and that the objective was to create a much larger and more detailed city, compared to the one we saw in Gotham from Batman: Arkham Knight, which is the game that precedes the details. of your argument.

“But this isn’t just a matter of size – we’ve added a great level of detail and personality to the world to bring it to life, just as players expect of us,” they said.

The game will feature a free battle pass and some paid levels.

It will be a game as a service

This tag implies that the title will have more content after its release. Rocksteady clarified that it will not have loot boxes, which are the items that players buy and get content with a touch of luck.

Instead there will be a battle pass to unlock that content, some levels will be free and other paid, but none will affect the game experience and they will be cosmetic items.

“All battle pass items will be cosmetic and will not affect gameplay in any way. All in-game purchases will be 100% optional and will not affect the game in any way.”

In this way, the content that can be purchased will be gestures, clothing, weapon designs and collectible items, which will mean that it will not be necessary to buy them to enjoy the rest of the experience.