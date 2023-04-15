5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech News'Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League' is delayed until February 2nd, 2024

‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ is delayed until February 2nd, 2024

Tech News
6c83c410 da35 11ed aeb5 6796363aaa52.cf .jpg
6c83c410 da35 11ed aeb5 6796363aaa52.cf .jpg
- Advertisement -

It’ll be quite a while before you can help take out the Justice League. As recent reports suggested, Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady Studios have delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once again following a brutal reaction to a showcase of the game. Rather than arriving on May 26th, the title now has a release date of February 2nd, 2024. That’s yet another delay after Warner Bros. Games pushed back the game from an initial 2022 release window to sometime this spring.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,” a statement on the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Twitter account reads. “Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

- Advertisement -

We got our most in-depth look at the game to date during a PlayStation State of Play in February, but it’s fair to say that fans gave the deep dive a poor reception. The live service elements that Rocksteady showed off were the focus of the criticism, with many folks reacting negatively to the always-online requirement (something Arcane is working to nix from Redfall’s single-player mode), as well as gating cosmetic items behind microtransactions and a battle pass system.

However, Rocksteady is reportedly using the extra time to polish the game rather than overhaul its live service aspects. The studio will be focusing on ironing out bugs and improving elements it feels aren’t quite up to scratch, according to Bloomberg.

The Huawei P50 Pocket arrives in Spain: this is how it competes in the folding category in features and price

Whatever Rocksteady feels as though it needs more time to work on, announcing a delay of eight months only six weeks or so before the game was supposed to drop isn’t a great look. That said, WB has the biggest-selling title of the year so far under its belt, which perhaps gives it a bit more flexibility to scuttle off Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League into early 2024. When it does eventually arrive, the co-op action-adventure game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate retains title of best gaming phone? | Hands-On Video

At an event held this week, ASUS presented the new ROG Phone 7 lineup...
Tech News

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for a low-priced member of Nvidia’s new...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.