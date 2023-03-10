Suicide Squad game may have release delayed again, says journalist

Update (03/09/2023) – by DT

In a report published in Bloomberg, renowned gaming journalist Jason Schreier stated that Warner Bros. may have decided to postpone the game once more Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League because of some of the fan complaints. The journalist pointed out that the decision would have been taken after the strong negative reaction from fans in relation to a gameplay released at the end of last month, during the first State of Play of the year. It is worth remembering that the game has already been postponed in 2022.

For what it’s worth, a delay like this is mainly for polish, not to overhaul the core gameplay that caused the backlash. Suicide Squad started off as a Game as a Service and will remain one short of a complete reboot, which would require a much longer delay — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 9, 2023 Apple won’t fix an iPhone marked as missing

The game would be released on May 26 of this year and the new date is still a mystery. If the game was given a further delay in development, expect that time to be used to polish Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. - Advertisement - According to the sources heard by Schreier, a more complete revision of the title would take much more time. The game was supposed to be released in 2022, but it was scheduled for this year without much justification on the part of Warner Bros. Games.

“I know a delay is frustrating, but this time is going to go into making the best game we can,” said Rocksteady creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill on the subject.

Update (03/23/2022) – GS Confirmed! Suicide Squad game launch delayed to 2023

The rumors were right: Sefton Hill, founder of the Rocksteady Games studio, announced on his Twitter this week the postponement of the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to the North American spring of 2023.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating, but we’re going to use this time to make the best game we can. I can’t wait for us to bring chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak —Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

Announced in August 2020, the game was supposed to be released this year, having even won a story and gameplay trailer. After having concluded the excellent Batman Arkham saga, Rocksteady Games now ventures back into the DC Universe, this time exploring the supervillain team that will do everything to contain the wrath of the Justice League that is being mind-controlled by the alien Brainiac. The sales of the iPhone 12 mini, bad and bad in early 2021 according to Reuters - Advertisement - Despite having a solo campaign, the main focus of the new game is the multiplayer mode with a focus on game-as-a-service functions (similar to Square Enix’s Avengers game). Despite the postponement, WB Games already has three major releases scheduled for this year, namely: Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Are you looking forward to the Suicide Squad game?

Update (02/02/2022) – GS

Rocksteady Games’ Suicide Squad game may have been delayed to 2023

- Advertisement - Announced in August 2020, Suicide Squad: Kills the Justice League is the new production of Rocksteady Games, the same studio behind the Batman Arkham franchise. Since it was revealed, fans have been divided with the production, either because of the look of some characters or because it is focused on multiplayer and sold as a game as a service. During last year’s DC Fandome, the studio released a new trailer for the game, which in addition to revealing new details of the story, also confirmed the launch for this year, but it seems that plans have changed. According to Bloomberg sources, the title has been postponed to 2023. For now, WB Games has not yet commented on the matter. It is worth remembering that in addition to the Suicide Squad game, the publisher still plans to launch the Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights games this year, so the postponement of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may be a good idea, considering that they already have two great games for this year.

Original text – August 07, 2020

Jeez! Suicide Squad game confirmed by Rocksteady Games

The “DCnautas” were taken by surprise this Friday morning when the developer Rocksteady Games released an image on the official Twitter profile to confirm the date when more details about the Suicide Squad game will be revealed to the public. The company is already responsible for other major successful titles in the line of games focused on DC heroes, such as Batman Arkham Knight, which was the last one released by the company before entering a five-year hiatus without presenting anything new to fans. Re-create texts with WordArt, Microsoft’s mythical tool

Although the image does not reveal great details about the game’s plot, at first glance, the fact that Superman has a target on his head with the writing “Suicide Squad” can already be a preliminary way of showing how much the public will be surprised by the content to be implemented in the title. This news goes against some rumors that appeared at the beginning of the year about Rocksteady Games being working on the development of a title focused on the Suicide Squad team. However, no new details had been leaked, nor even confirmed by the company so far.