Success! Steam surpasses 31 million concurrent users and sets new record

Steam, Valve’s game sales platform, is one of the main ones on the PC, being taken as a reference by competitors and constantly breaking records. In October of this year, Steam revealed that it surpassed 30 million concurrent users, which set a new record for the platform. Surprisingly, it didn’t take long for that number to be surpassed.

Last Saturday (26), Steam registered 31,306,349 users online, which made the platform break its previous record in a very short time. Although this number does not mean that users were playing anything, the high number can be explained by the Spring Sale, which brought a series of amazing games for very attractive prices.





Looking deeper into last Saturday’s numbers, we found that around 9.3 million users were registered simultaneously with open games, which is practically the same number as the highest record ever recorded on the platform. Among the most accessed games during registration, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive stood out with 1.05 million players online simultaneously, followed by Dota 2, which managed to register 847 thousand, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with 373 thousand players.





It is impressive to see how multiplayer games continue to be largely responsible for the high volume of users on the platform. It is worth mentioning that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 marks the return of the franchise to Steam, after spending a long time as an Origin exclusive, already showing good results.