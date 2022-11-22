Success! Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuts with over 13,000 players on Steam

Released on PC on the 18th, the game managed to regain the strength of PlayStation games on PC, something that had been lost with the launch of Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Sony is investing heavily in releasing PlayStation games on PC and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the latest in that wave of ports.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was a huge success upon release on PC, which is to be expected given that it was one of the PS4’s most acclaimed exclusives.

- Advertisement -

This week saw the launch of the Miles Morales-focused spinoff, which serves as a companion game and sets us up for the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

According to SteamDB, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales registered 13,539 thousand players in the first days, which makes it above the 10,851 thousand of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and well above the 610 of Sackboy: A Great Adventure .

Unfortunately, that makes it far below the 66,000 players registered at the launch of Peter Parker’s game.

Compared to other Sony releases on PC, we have Days Gone with over 27K players in the first few days and Horizon Zero Dawn with an impressive 56K players. God of War remains Sony’s best PC debut, with over 73,000 players on Steam in its first few days.

- Advertisement -

So far, we are waiting for the release of The Last of Us Part 1 remake on PC, but will he be able to dethrone God of War?

Do you think Sony should continue to invest in PlayStation games for PC?