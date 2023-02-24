5G News
Success! Hogwarts Legacy sells over 12 million copies in 2 weeks

By Abraham
Success! Hogwarts Legacy sells over 12 million copies in 2 weeks
- Advertisement -

Even with attempts at boycotts by the community due to the controversial behavior of JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter, the game Hogwarts Legacy can be considered a success.

In addition to being acclaimed by critics and gamers alike, the title did well in terms of initial sales and has already registered over 12 million copies sold in just two weeks since launch.

Telling an original story that takes place 500 years before the events of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy is the ultimate experience for fans of the Wizarding World, allowing players to feel like real students at the school of witchcraft and explore every corner of the majestic castle and its surroundings.

- Advertisement -

Bringing a gigantic map, the game immerses us in an engaging story, watered with a lot of magic, twists, remarkable moments and delicious gameplay.

According to Variety, by surpassing the mark of 12 million copies sold, the game has already generated a profit of US$850 millionbeing the all-time record for WB Games.

Audience engagement data was also very positive: there was a peak of 1.28 million viewers concurrently watching live streams on Twitch, an all-time high for a single-player game, while on Steam there was a peak of 879,308 simultaneous players. Warner Bros. and Avalanche, the developer behind the game, shared some complementary stats:

  • Total play time between February 10th (launch day) and February 21st was 267 million hours.
  • Over 1.28 billion Dark wizards were defeated in that period.
  • In the Room of Requirement, 393 million plants were grown and 242 million potions brewed.

The game also helped to boost other products in the franchise. Warner reports a higher engagement rate on Wizarding World Digital (the brand that manages all Harry Potter related digital products) at 300% over the average for the first 10 days of February.

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, the game is currently only available for next-gen consoles and PC, meaning those numbers are set to get even bigger when the title launches on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

By way of comparison, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet surpassed 10 million copies sold in just 3 days since launch, while God of War: Ragnarok took almost three months to surpass 11 million copies sold. Elden Ring, one of last year’s biggest hits, took a year to surpass 20 million copies sold.

The overwhelming success of Hogwarts Legacy has already made Warner interested not only in a sequel to the game, but there is also the possibility that it will be adapted into a series on HBO Max.

- Advertisement -

Did you contribute to Hogwarts Legacy sales?

- Advertisement -

