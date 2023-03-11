5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSuccess! Google ships more than 800,000 Pixel Watch units in three...

Success! Google ships more than 800,000 Pixel Watch units in three months

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google may release Gmail and Calendar apps for Pixel Watch and other Wear OS watches
- Advertisement -

Launched in October 2022, the Pixel Watch has been a hit in the market. Google reportedly shipped 880,000 units of its new smartwatch in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone.

Although the number represents approximately 7% of the amount of Apple Watch, it even impressed the market, since the search giant’s smartwatch is a rookie in the segment.

The Pixel Watch had numbers considered impressive in the first three months of availability | Image: Reproduction

Already the total dispatched smart watches for the last three months of 2022 reaches 4 million units. But it is worth remembering that Google also owns the Fitbit brand – which integrates most of that number, even with a 25% drop in the period.

- Advertisement -

Another important point is the fact that quantity sent is different from sales. This survey indicates the number of units that the company sent to retailers. That is, it does not indicate the quantity sold to end consumers.

Amazon presents its new Echo Show 10 with a screen that follows you everywhere

The company’s expectation is an increase in Pixel Watch shipment numbers for the first quarter of 2023 – now that the public has greater knowledge about the product. However, there are no previous numbers that indicate how it is performing in the market so far.

It is worth remembering that Google’s smartwatch recently received a small change in the interface, to display the Assistant icon more uniformly.

So, what is your assessment of the shipping performance of the Mountain View giant’s smart watch? Tell us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Consumer Week: PicPay offers up to 30% cash back at partner stores

PicPay announced this Friday, the 10th, the start of a new promotion for users...
Microsoft

Google News desktop gets update with more options to customize Topics

the version of Google News for desktop received a new interface update with elements...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.