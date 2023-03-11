Success! Google ships more than 800,000 Pixel Watch units in three months

Launched in October 2022, the Pixel Watch has been a hit in the market. Google reportedly shipped 880,000 units of its new smartwatch in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. Although the number represents approximately 7% of the amount of Apple Watch, it even impressed the market, since the search giant’s smartwatch is a rookie in the segment.

Already the total dispatched smart watches for the last three months of 2022 reaches 4 million units. But it is worth remembering that Google also owns the Fitbit brand – which integrates most of that number, even with a 25% drop in the period.

Another important point is the fact that quantity sent is different from sales. This survey indicates the number of units that the company sent to retailers. That is, it does not indicate the quantity sold to end consumers.