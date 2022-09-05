Success! Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 doubled initial sales of predecessors, reveals Samsung

Samsung seems to be having an excellent fiscal year. After the rise in profits generated with their tops, it was time for the foldables to gain prominence. According to Benjamin Braun, marketing director of the South Korean, the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 the sales of their within a month since launch. The executive announced the achievement during a press conference at IFA 2022, the annual technology conference taking place in Berlin, Germany. The devices had twice the demand of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 36 European countries, and this time, the more expensive model gained more popularity.

"Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have doubled the volume shipped from the previous models in the European market, while the first sales figures for the new products have reached a record in Europe," Braun revealed. - Advertisement - The proportion of sales of the new generation is more balanced this time. For every 6 Galaxy Z Flip 4 units sold, 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 units were sold. In the previous line, the sales ratio of the predecessors was 7 to 3, respectively.

Design improvements and more efficient hardware are some of the factors that may have contributed to the more expensive model being in demand similar to the more affordable one. Audience favorite colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are Gray Green (graphite) and Aurora Black (black). For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, there was favoritism for Bora Purple (purple). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 showed improvements in battery and resistance in previous independent tests, but its R$ 12,799 suggested price still leads consumers to test the universe of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which carries a less aggressive R$ label. 6,999 Currently, both are available in Europeian retail for lower prices. Do you own or plan to purchase a Samsung folding device? Comment below!

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface