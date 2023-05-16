Success! Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 30 million players

Microsoft may be having a hard time with its recent exclusives, but that doesn’t mean titles released in the past aren’t still doing well. This week, we learned that Forza Horizon 5 (read our review here) has reached over 30 million players since its launch in 2021.

While many prepare for the arrival of Forza Motorsport, the latest title released in the franchise continues to yield good results. - Advertisement - By February of this year, the game had surpassed over 28 million players, but in about 3 months, it reached over 2 million players. Interestingly, this new target was not announced by Microsoft. A user called "Idle Sloth" on Twitter noticed the data when looking at a table while playing.

(FYI) Forza Horizon 5 has hit over 30 million players, in just 18 months after release! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tUIpx4eZ0I — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) May 13, 2023

The game was released in November 2021 for PC, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. Players can purchase the title or access it through Xbox Game pass. This is certainly great news for Xbox fans. Unfortunately, the data isn’t clear whether these numbers refer to active players or everyone who has played since launch. - Advertisement - Did you expect Forza Horizon 5 to be such a huge success?

