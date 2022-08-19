Success! Elden Ring sold 16.6 million copies in just four months

Bandai Namco revealed that elden Ring had sold 16.6 million copies in June. The numbers were revealed through the website Gamebiz.jp, which brought details of the company’s latest fiscal report.
The game surpassed Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in weeks, becoming From Software’s biggest hit.
Four months since its release, Bandai Namco has revealed that Elden Ring has surpassed 16.6 million copies sold on June 30th. Of this total, 3.2 million units were sold in the last quarter alone. Previously, another May report had revealed that 13.4 million units had been sold to date.
Earlier this month, YouTube revealed that the game has become one of the biggest hits on its platform. FromSoftware’s title garnered 3.4 billion views in just 60 days. For comparison, Grand Theft Auto V earned $1.9 billion in the same period of its debut.
Previously, research agency NPD Group revealed that Elden Ring had a mega launch in the United States, becoming the best-selling game of 2022 in the country.
In Europe, the title became the most successful intellectual property since The Division in 2016 and the biggest launch of a game since Red Dead Redemption 2, in 2018. On Steam, the title became the sixth biggest game in the history of the simultaneous player platform with 950,000 users, a figure seven times higher than Dark Souls III.
Elden Ring was released on February 25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our review here.