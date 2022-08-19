Success! Elden Ring sold 16.6 million copies in just four months

Bandai Namco revealed that Ring had sold 16.6 in June. The numbers were revealed through the website Gamebiz.jp, which brought details of the company’s latest fiscal report. The game surpassed Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in weeks, becoming From Software’s biggest hit.

Four since its release, Bandai Namco has revealed that Elden Ring has surpassed 16.6 million copies sold on June 30th. Of this total, 3.2 million units were sold in the last quarter alone. Previously, another May report had revealed that 13.4 million units had been sold to date.

- Advertisement - Earlier this month, YouTube revealed that the game has become one of the biggest hits on its platform. FromSoftware’s title garnered 3.4 billion views in just 60 days. For comparison, Grand Theft Auto V earned $1.9 billion in the same period of its debut.