Substack’s Twitter is now available to all writers

Several days after Substack officially introduced its alternative option to Twitter called Notes, this new feature begins today to be available to all writers on the platform, coming at a time when Twitter is already limiting links to Substack, marking them. as insecure.

Best of all, those writers who already have their own legion of subscribers on the platform will no longer need them to also follow them on Twitter to share quick things in a short post format.



Where writers can share content about “almost anything”

According to Substack, writers will be able to share things like “posts, quotes, comments, images, and links,” with no room for posts in video format, though there will be no character limits.

Each post in Notes may contain up to a maximum of six photos or GIFs. In addition, the published notes will be available in their own tab, the publications made will not reach the inbox for subscribers.

In this regard, within the Notes tab, users will also find two feedswhere in the first the publications of writers to which one is subscribed will be mixed together with the publications of recommended writers, while in the second feedas its own name indicates, Subscribed, there will only be room for the publications of the writers to whom they are subscribed.

Quite a Twitter-like experience

The experience, as we told you a few days ago, is quite similar to that of Twitter, with the possibility of making comments, marking “likes”, as well as being able to re-share the publications, which instead of being called “retweeting”, for Notes the function is renamed “Restack”.

There is no doubt that, from now on, there will be many writers who invite their subscribers to follow their publications in Notes instead of Twitter, another departure from the platform run by Elon Musk, and which will surely serve as inspiration. for other platforms that want to have their own alternatives instead of depending on Twitter and the continuous maneuvers that it has been carrying out in recent times.

For substacks:

Notes also marks the next step in our efforts to build our subscription network, one that puts writers and readers in charge, rewards great work with money, and protects freedom of the press and expression (…) Notes is a project to long term and ultimately success will be determined by the confidence expressed by writers and readers over the years. We do not take that trust for granted.

More Information/Image Credit: Substack