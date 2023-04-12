Substack: Twitter would have blocked publications with links to a competitor’s website; Elon Musk denies

Users of Substack, a newsletter platform, are reporting difficulties in disclosing their textual productions on Twitter. This situation has led creators to suspect that the Elon Musk would be blocking the publication of service linkswhich recently introduced its own social network called “Notes”. The new tool allows subscribers to publish short texts, images and other content typical of other social networks, such as Facebook. However, after launch, users noticed that an error message is displayed when trying to retweet or “like” posts on Twitter that contain a link to the Substack.

"Some actions in this tweet have been disabled by Twitter," the message reads. Users add that they are unable to reply to tweets that contain a link to the Substack, and in some cases, post engagement is significantly impacted.

Elon Musk denies blocking

In a tweet published on Saturday (08), Elon Musk denies Twitter is blocking posts and claims that Substack would be trying to plagiarize its social network using information from its database, therefore, its network address is considered potentially dangerous on its platform. This is how much it costs to make the Pixel Watch, does Google make a lot of money?

1. Substack links were never blocked. Matt’s statement is false. 2. Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted. 3. Turns out Matt is/was an employee of Substack. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2023

“Substack attempted to download a massive portion of our database to leverage their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrustworthy,” Musk said. The Twitter CEO adds that Matt Taibbi, one of the first Notes users who would have noticed the problem, would be a Substack employee.

Substack founders hit back at Musk

Chris Best, CEO of Substack, denies that Taibbi has any employment relationship with the newsletter platform. In a note issued with the other founders of the platform, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Seth, the executive claims to be "disappointed" with the situation. "Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else," say the platform's founders. "This abrupt change is a reminder that writers deserve a service that puts them in charge, rewards hard work with money, and protects freedom of the press and expression."

According to Substack users, the blocking of posts linking to the rival platform appears to be reversing. To date, Musk has not provided a counter-reply to the service’s founders.

