Submarine robot records process never seen before on the Antarctic ice shelf

Published on

By Brian Adam
icefin.jpg
icefin.jpg
A research team made up of US and New Zealand scientists has witnessed for the first time the process known as ‘ice pumping’ on the Antarctic ice shelf.

The process was directly observed in a crack in the ice shelf at a distance of nearly 1,900 feet near where the Ross Ice surface meets the Kamb Ice Stream.

NASA research reveals new data on the ice shelf in Antarctica with underwater robot

The team used a robot called Icefin to explore the Thwaites and Kamb Ice Stream regions. The rover is expected to improve models of sea level rise by providing the first high-resolution views of ice-ocean-seafloor interactions in contrasting glacier systems in West Antarctica.

The research has been funded by NASA, as sea ice like that found in the rift may be an analogue of conditions on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, the target of the agency’s Europa Clipper orbital mission, whose launch is scheduled for 2024.

Britney Schmidt, associate professor of astronomy and atmospheric and earth sciences at A&S and Cornell Engineering, said: “Antarctica is a complex system, and it is important to understand both ends of the spectrum: systems that are already experiencing rapid change, as well as quieter systems where future changes pose a risk.”.

Research has revealed that Antarctica is a complex system and that it is important to understand both systems that are already undergoing rapid change and quieter systems where future change poses a risk. Observing Kamb and Thwaites together will help scientists learn more about these systems and improve models of sea level rise.

So far, Icefin has mapped five cracks and parallel sets of ridges on the sea floor that the researchers believe are impressions left by cracks in the ice shelf. They have also obtained a record of 150 years of activity since the Kamb stream stagnated. The researchers believe they can look at seafloor features and connect them directly to what they saw at the ice bed.

