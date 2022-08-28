Subcovery, automated tool that will help you manage the recovery of SaaS cancellations

speaking of MRRthis refers to an acronym used to designate the Income Monthly Recurring (Monthly Recurring Revenue), which are those that constitute the monthly value of the recurring elements of your contract.

Generally, the unique and variable commissions are not taken into account within the MRR, although they could be included in the case of monthly business.

In the case of SaaS, the MRR is the most important metric of all those related to this type of business.

In this sense, most SaaS companies have a business scheme supported by the subscriptionwhich makes MRR an essential indicator to confirm the level of performance of recurring revenue over different subscription terms.

However, within the SaaS the MRR can be harmed as a consequence of due to expired credit cards, insufficient funds or problems generated in the bank’s platform.

This is where a tool like Subcovery can come in handy, as it is designed to automate the collection processthus helping to increase savings in your recurring income

Setup in Subcovery in two minutes

After having purchased the Subcovery service, you must perform the following actions:

connect billing

It is worth mentioning that at the moment Subcovery only supports Stripe, although more integrations are expected to be added in the short term.

update settings

Through the Subcovery settings section you will have the opportunity to apply changes to the style, tone and color scheme, so that you can achieve a result that pleases your customers.

Activate autopilot

Through the functions offered by Subcovery you will be able to carry out the preview and campaign activation.

advanced analytics

Subcovery gives you access to the subscription and abandonment analysis so that you can have a clearer notion about these incidents and based on this, take the corresponding measures to improve these metrics.

Features of Undercover

Among the most outstanding aspects that Subcovery has are:

Advanced cancellation analysis

With this tool you can get a detailed view of the campaigns so that you can know the reason why your customers unsubscribe from your SaaS service and how many of them can be loyal again.

Customize campaigns to prevent at-risk accounts from leaving

You are the only one who can know the most effective way to communicate with your customers.

Therefore, Subcovery has everything you need to you can run campaigns according to your preferences.

Also, the tool has preconfigured campaigns in case you don’t feel too inspired to create your own campaign.

Measure the health of your subscriptions

With the help of Subcovery you can identify problem areas in your business Saas, so that automation solutions can then be applied.

To access the Subcovery website click HERE.