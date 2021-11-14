Subaru goes for Tesla: presents its first electric SUV in Japan

We had been waiting for the arrival of the Subaru Solterra, the first electric SUV from the Japanese manufacturer. Now, the company has just officially presented this electric SUV that comes with the aim of standing up to Tesla and its fleet of vehicles.

A model that stands out for offering a modern, country and adventurous design. With sharp lines and a surprising front, this Subaru Electric SUV boasts an imposing appearance.

With an approximate length of 4.69 meters, a wheelbase of 2.85 meters, a width of 1.86 meters and a height of 1.65 meters, this is a very spacious vehicle so that any trip is really pleasant.

To this we must add some details that make a difference. For instance, It has a heat pump that is responsible for preventing the autonomy from being reduced in cold climates or when using the heated seats or steering wheel. There will also be a model with a panoramic glass roof or a metal roof with solar panels to improve autonomy.

Other details like support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay They could not be missing in a worthy rival of Tesla’s fleet of electric cars. Finally, it should be noted that it will have a fully automated parking system, along with different customization options.

A range of 530 kilometers for the new rival of the Tesla Model 3

When raising the hood of the Subaru Solterra we found a double electric motor that offers a combined power of 218 hp and 336 Nm of maximum torque. There is also a version with a single electric motor, front-wheel drive, 204 hp of power and 265 Nm of maximum torque.

The Subaru Solterra has a capacity of 71.4 kWh, which translates into 530 kilometers of autonomy for the model with a single engine, and 460 kilometers for the version with all-wheel drive.

At the time of recharge this new electric SUV. It will have a fast charging system of up to 150 KW of power to recharge up to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes.

Its price? At the moment it is a mystery, but it is expected to start from the 30,000 euros for the model with a single engine. At the moment it is expected to be available in Japan from the first quarter of 2022. We do not know if Subaru plans to launch this vehicle in other markets, so we will have to wait a few months to see what they surprise us with.