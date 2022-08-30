Stylebit, platform that allows the integration of a design system and code

If you are part of a team in the of a web project, it is likely that they require a such as stylebit where to carry out design system automation.

In that sense, Stylebit is made in such a way that make it easy to integrate your existing design system into a unified workflow which has the advantage of being scalable as changes are made to the design and code.

This is how Stylebit makes use of the code base, design tools and live web applications to keep the design system in sync.

Thanks to this action, designers can work faster, while developers they do not require as much time to work with the tokens.

How Stylebit works

Within Stylebit, design management is governed as follows:

Create a design system in Figma, XD, Sketch

Stylebit the of design systems elaborated under different tools such as Figma, XD or Sketch.

Integrate your design system with Stylebit

Stylebit has a team that is responsible for developing artisan plugins that are compatible with all the most important and popular design tools on the market, so that in the end it only takes a few clicks to complete the integration of your existing design system.

Always automatically synced

With Stylebit, the entire code base of the design system will always be kept in sync, as well as those applications that are deployed live, so that the changes that the team applies to these are instantaneous and iterations run faster.

Features of Stylebit

When talking about the most outstanding aspects of Stylebit, these will be mentioned based on the following users:

for designers

Stylebit makes synchronization between design tokens and design and development tools possible, i.e. Figma – GitHub.

Access to a complete editor of design tokens with which you will have the opportunity to create sequences of fonts, colors, sizes and references.

Generate synchronized documentation that covers all aspects of the design system, which can also be configurable and operational, so that the team can have a reliable and reliable source.

for developers

Eliminate the task of manually correcting design assets or tabs altogether.

Being aware of the changes made in the code thanks to the integration with platforms like GitHub or another version control tool.

Access to dedicated libraries designed to ensure compatibility with multiple themes in component libraries such as Tailwind, MaterialUI, and more.

Access to dedicated libraries designed to ensure compatibility with multiple themes in component libraries such as Tailwind, MaterialUI, and more. Access to a dedicated API which allows the writing of design actions that can then be executed by designers as a step prior to updates.

for managers

Through Stylebit you can have access to the analyzes of the experiments as well as a clearer understanding of users and their preferences.

Access to a A/B testing framework in which you will have the opportunity to adjust the design based on the types of devices, geolocations and user groups.

Through the functions offered by Stylebit you will be able to Synchronize your design and engineering teams seamlessly.

To access the Stylebit website, click HERE.