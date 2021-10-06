Stunning red sky sunrise leaves Dubliners in awe ahead of ominous change

Dubliners were in for a treat this morning as a stunning red sky sunrise swept across the city.

While there are showers forecast for today, this morning the capital basked in a glorious red sky.

And the breath-taking views were a welcome surprise for Dubliners as they face into darker mornings and colder days.

Stylist Courtney Smith posted a beautiful photo with her 70k Instagram followers from her home by Pormarknock strand, while others shared photos from Bray and Dun Laoghaire.

One Facebook user said: “Wasn’t it amazing. For once I was up early enough to appreciate.”

Another commented: “Truly awe inspiring”

A third said: “It was amazing this morning. Stunning!”









Dubliners made the most of the morning, as wet weather is set to hit today – though despite a forecast of showers, it will be warm with temperatures going up to 17 degrees.

Met Eireann’s forecast reads: “A dry start in the east, but cloud and patchy rain and drizzle in western parts this morning will quickly push eastwards reaching all areas by early afternoon.

“The rain will be heavy at times this afternoon through Connacht and Ulster, but lighter and patchier in Munster and Leinster. Becoming mostly dry in all areas by evening as the rain clears northwards.”







(Image: Sonja Waters/Facebook)



