Study shows that the number of podcast users in the United States fell this year

A report prepared by Edison Research indicates that the popularity of the format has decreased in that country. (Getty Images)

A report prepared by Edison Research, a market research company in collaboration with Where Meanspecializing in the production of s, indicated that the popularity of this format has decreased in the United .

The “Latino Podcast Listener Report 2022″ that after having presented growth in the 2021 report, the Latino podcast audience has decreased in the first half of 2022; went from 36% of listeners last month in 2021 to 34% this yearwhich represents a total of 15 million people.

As reported by The Verge, Gabriel Soto, senior director of research at Edison, this decline, rather than being sustained, represents a normalization in the audience after an increase during pandemic and that this could be a temporary decline.

number-of-podcast-users-in-the.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The Latino podcast audience went from 36% of listeners last month in 2021 to 34% this year. (Zachary Scheurer) number-of-podcast-users-in-the.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

- Advertisement -

However, it was found that the percentage of people who said they had ever listened to a podcast increased from 56% in 2021 to 59% during 2022an increase of three points compared to the previous year and 14 points (45%) registered in 2020.

Podcasts in Spanish

According to the conclusions within the report, a greater promotion of podcasts with content in Spanish could be positive for the Latin market, since 64% of monthly podcast listeners consume this content and, although this figure has decreased compared to the previous year (67%), the audience of productions presented by Latinos has increased to 66%.

Furthermore, in the case of celebrities or artists which the public would be interested in hearing in podcast format, Shakira (44%), Jennifer Lopez (40%) and Selena Gomez (37%) lead the list of personalities that the audience would like.

Shakira (44%) is the Latin artist that the Spanish-speaking community in the United States would be most interested in hearing in a podcast format. (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

Elsie Escobar, community manager of Libsyn, a company that hosts podcasts, commented that it is not easy for listeners in the United States to find Spanish contentso the platforms that distribute this format, such as Spotify, could promote content in different languages ​​to users.

How to get more exposure on podcasts

- Advertisement -

Most likely, if a podcast produced by a user has its own playlist with related content to get views. Also, you can submit playlists to several different sites that people use to find great repeat playlists. There’s even a subreddit for it, r/ SpotifyPlaylists

Another way to promote a podcast is through collaborations with artists, although these are not very large. These can generate positive exposure and your fan base may help the growth of content on a platform like Spotify.

Elsie Escobar considers that platforms that distribute podcasts, such as Spotify, could promote content in different languages ​​to users. (Spotify)

It is important that, before any collaboration, a sample of the content offered is sent so that the joint work is more natural in case a positive review or interest is received from the artist.

- Advertisement -

It’s also important to find sites that pay to play a podcast on their playlist. Producers can do a quick Google search and find sites that do.

: