Study shows that 83% of its respondents do not know that their Twitter accounts are public

Twitter is a social network where you can study too many phenomena of people’s relationships with each other and also with other elements such as news, for example. In this sense, many experts in various types of disciplines usually do studies on this platform. One of the most recent was carried out by the Pew Research Center and among other things, it has shown that the majority of adults in the United States do not know that their Twitter accounts are public.

This is a very interesting fact because it implies that a large number of people post information and opinions on the internet, thinking that no one can see them.

Adults in America don’t know their Twitter accounts are public

Something that the adults surveyed by the Pew Research Center seem to be unclear about is that by default all Twitter accounts are public. In that sense, anyone can see what you have published unless you set your account as private. For the rest, anyone who does a Google search with your username will be able to find your tweets. In addition, you are exposed to them being able to view your profile and review all your publications from the Twitter search engine or any third-party tool.

The study conducted surveyed 2,500 adults in the United States to learn about their behaviors and experiences within the platform. This is how 83% of those surveyed stated that their accounts were private and in reality they were not. Others indicated that they were not sure about this issue, so in effect they are among those who know that their accounts are public.

On the other hand, the results of this study speak of how the adult public has been involved with the social network. In this sense, 43% stated that through Twitter they have managed to understand current events much better. Likewise, 33% of the population studied indicates that they feel more committed to political issues.

As we mentioned before, Twitter is a very interesting universe and worth studying that gives us interesting data, such as the fact that many people do not know that their account is public.