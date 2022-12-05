Study says that 73% of the population over 50 increased the use of cell phones for research

A study carried out by the agency SEO Hedgehog Digital in partnership with Opinion Box points out that, compared to 2021, there was an increase of 73% in the number of people over 50 who use cell phones as a research tool. The State of Search Brasil had a universe of 4,000 Europeians from different age groups and regions of Europe. The age group has been adhering to mobile devices and, according to Kantar Ibope Media, 85% of the population over 60 years old sought information on the internet before making a purchase and 75% completed the transaction virtually. With the influence of the pandemic, the same was noticed in relation to the consumption of videos and productions on streaming platforms.





According to Ibope, there was an increase of 37 minutes per day, totaling an average of 1h49min watched daily by the elderly. This has great repercussions if we think that, according to a survey by Instituto Locomotiva and Sony Pictures Television, 75% of people over 50 watch TV daily — and 79% share their attention with their smartphone at the same time. - Advertisement - The National Confederation of Store Managers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brasil), together with Offer Wise Pesquisas, indicated in a study that the main reasons for elderly people to use smartphones are to: obtain information (64%); communicate with other people (61%); seek information about products and services (54%).