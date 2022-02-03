Many people thought that they would not care about the gender of the robot that served them in the hotel service. But nevertheless, a recent study delved into this and revealed that people feel more affinity towards female robots.

This was discovered, after surveying over 170 people, by Washington State University researcher Soobin Seo. In addition to this, Seo also noticed something additional: people felt much more comfortable if the robot had human characteristics.

How was this study done?

Via 123RF

To carry out this study, Seo asked the people who were going to take the survey four scenarios, in which the only constant was the following: being served by robots in a hotel.

The first scenario featured a male robot named Alex who possessed human characteristics. And the second scenario turned out the same as the first, only in this case the gender of the robot was female and her name was Sara.

The remaining two scenarios featured robots of different genders, but with a machine-like appearance, as they had screens instead of faces.

At the end of the survey, people said they felt more comfortable with the idea of ​​being served by female robots and especially if they had human features.

Why do people prefer to be served by female robots?

Researcher Seo came to an interesting conclusion that people feel more affinity for female robots due to cultural patterns in society. Patterns in which women are often associated with the service area.

The curious thing about all this is that these social stereotypes manage to transfer to the field of robotics. Therefore, people prefer to be served by female robots and much more when they have human features.