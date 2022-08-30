Study: Majority of Germans gamble on computers, smartphones or consoles

Almost half of the respondents in a Bitkom study play computer games to spend time with others.

Since the beginning of the corona crisis, the number of people playing on , smartphones or has increased significantly. Almost half of people play computer games to spend time with others. Two thirds of them play with friends, family or other acquaintances.

Only 13 percent of those surveyed alone, according to a survey commissioned by the Bitkom industry association with 1,175 participants. People aged 16 and over who gamble at least occasionally were interviewed. 42 percent can no longer imagine life without video and computer games.

- Advertisement -

Most play for fun (77 percent), 44 percent seek distraction while gaming and 35 percent can relax. About a quarter hope to achieve a sense of achievement through gaming, while 23 percent want to reduce aggression through gaming. A third of the younger players under 19 want to expand their knowledge by playing. Half of older gamers aged 65 and over (48 percent) want to improve their ability to concentrate or react.

Number of gamblers increased

In 2019, 43 percent stated that they were at least occasional gamblers, but now more than half do – women and men equally (54 percent each). Above all, the proportion of players between the ages of 50 and 64 has increased – from 40 percent to 54 percent. From the age of 65 there are still 18 percent who play at least occasionally. Almost everyone under the age of 30 plays (88 percent). Then comes the age group of 30 to 49 year olds, who make up 71 percent.

72 percent of those surveyed spend money on gaming – that is less than in 2021, when it was 76 percent. Only a few (7 percent) now go to established dealers. The number of game subscriptions is also declining. In 2021 it was still 58 percent who had at least one gaming subscription, in 2022 it will be 51 percent.

Gaming as a cultural asset

- Advertisement -

Six out of ten gamers stated that video and computer games could make school lessons more exciting and 46 percent are even convinced that gaming serves important skills such as teamwork, responsiveness or strategic thinking. 44 percent see video and computer games as a social cultural asset and almost as many believe that they enable easy entry into the digital world.

