Study: (cyber) attacks cost German companies 203 billion euros

More and more German are complaining about break-ins in IT systems and the unauthorized copying of data. The attackers are becoming more and more professional.

According to the results of a study by the digital association Bitkom, and the theft of IT equipment have cost the German economy 203 euros in the past few months. In 2021 it was even 223 billion euros.

Attacks are becoming more and more professional

For the study, the association surveyed 1,000 German companies across all sectors and has now presented the results. Among other things, this shows that 84 percent of the companies were affected by such incidents. In the attacks, 51 percent of the attackers are said to come from the area of ​​organized crime. A year ago it was 29 percent. Attacks from China and Russia have also increased.

Theft of IT and telecommunications equipment has increased by seven percentage points to 69 percent. The digital spying out of communications and the copying of sensitive data has also increased compared to the previous year.

When it comes to data, criminals are primarily targeting customer data (45 percent). This allows them to blackmail companies and damage their reputation. 28 percent of the companies surveyed report that attackers have copied internal business information.

threat and outlook

49 percent of the operators of critical infrastructures (KRITIS) say that attacks have increased significantly. 51 percent even assume that the attacks will become even more violent. 45 percent of the affected companies fear for their business existence. 92 percent rate ransomware attacks as the greatest threat.

72 percent classify the lack of IT security experts as a threat. Expenditure on IT security increased by 9 percent. 98 percent of the companies surveyed would like EU-wide cooperation to take action against cyber attacks.

