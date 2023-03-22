Studio Buds +: the new Beats earphones found in the iOS 16.4 code | Photo

According to unspecified sources but close to the developments, reported by the site 9to5MacBeats is preparing to release on the markets an updated version of its wireless Studio Buds. The first clue came in the latest beta of iOS 16.4, in which details on support for the new TWS earphones were discovered, but then even a first image was shared. Subsequently, everything was enriched by some technical details, which for now remain unofficial.

Let’s start with the first image of the Studio Buds+visible on the masthead, which reveals an eye-catching black and gold finish. The design appears largely identical to that of the original Beats Studio Buds released in 2021.

As anticipated above most of the news will be under the body and it would seem that the next earphones will be able to offer more powerful active noise cancellation and an improved transparency mode compared to the model on the market.