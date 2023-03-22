5G News
Studio Buds +: the new Beats earphones found in the iOS 16.4 code | Photo

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
According to unspecified sources but close to the developments, reported by the site 9to5MacBeats is preparing to release on the markets an updated version of its wireless Studio Buds. The first clue came in the latest beta of iOS 16.4, in which details on support for the new TWS earphones were discovered, but then even a first image was shared. Subsequently, everything was enriched by some technical details, which for now remain unofficial.

Let’s start with the first image of the Studio Buds+visible on the masthead, which reveals an eye-catching black and gold finish. The design appears largely identical to that of the original Beats Studio Buds released in 2021.

As anticipated above most of the news will be under the body and it would seem that the next earphones will be able to offer more powerful active noise cancellation and an improved transparency mode compared to the model on the market.

Instead of a proprietary chip, they’ll rely on an Apple-designed solution like the H1, or perhaps the H2. Also, the code found in iOS 16.4 RC shows that Beats Studio Buds+ will support audio sharing, automatic switching of the connected device and voice assistance with “Hey Siri”, just like AirPods and other Beats wireless headphones that feature an Apple chip. We recall that the original Studio Buds do not have these characteristics precisely because they rely on a proprietary chip from Beats. Finally, the new earbuds will feature media controls for play/pause and also an additional long-press option to switch between noise canceling modes.

It must also be said that the iOS 16.4 RC code mentions an unreleased model of AirPods, but given the scarcity of details it is difficult to say with certainty whether this model will be a revision of the current AirPods or could even be the rumored low-cost AirPods Lite earphones. According to the amount of information shared, the mention of support in iOS and the leak of the first image, it shouldn’t be too long before we see the new TWS Studio Buds + on the markets: perhaps days, at worst a few weeks according to anonymous sources close to the developments .

Twitter launches sharing with Instagram Stories and Snapchat for Android users

Everyone is wondering how much they will cost, and considering the current availability of the 2021 model at 129 euros, except for promotions, it is reasonable to expect a slight price increase linked to the improvement of the previous characteristics.

